(The Center Square) – As Wisconsin’s state superintendent gets ready to release the latest report on school funding for the new school year, a report from last year shows public schools in the state are getting more state aid than ever before.
The Department of Public Instruction will release the numbers on general school aid and the 2022-23 unaudited enrollment numbers.
The release from DPI comes about a week after the Legislative Fiscal Bureau released a report on the 2021-2022 school year student aid figures.
That report shows schools across Wisconsin received $7.5 billion in state aid. That’s compared to $7.3 billion in the 2020-2021 school year, and $7.1 billion in 2019-2020 school year.
“While Gov. Evers, Superintendent Underly and their Democrat allies would lead you to believe otherwise, Wisconsin is indeed spending more money than ever before on public schools, despite the fact that our public schools are educating fewer students,” Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, told The Center Square.
Th3 $7.5 billion is just state aid. School districts across the state add millions of dollars of their own money.
The Fiscal Bureau Report says state aid pays for just over 66% of the costs for schools in Wisconsin.
The state aid money is also separate from the nearly $2.5 billion in federal coronavirus money that poured into Wisconsin schools since 2020. Much of that money has yet to be spent.
“Of course, Gov. Evers and his handlers in the public school lobby will never fail to find a way to shift the goalposts with their insatiable desire for ever more money from the taxpayers,” Stroebel added. “Apparently, anything short of the pie-in-the-sky numbers that Evers proposes spending on K-12 will be spun as legislative Republicans ‘underfunding’ public schools.”