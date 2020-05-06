(The Center Square) – There is a price tag to go along with Wisconsin's coronavirus shutdown.
The Badger Institute this week released a report that said the state is losing $179 million a day because of Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order.
"The pre-pandemic forecast of Wisconsin’s total state GDP was about $349.7 billion for 2020," the report said. "The estimate suggests that if the shutdown were to last for all of 2020 (including actual pre-shutdown months), it would cost Wisconsin $65.3 billion in lost economic activity. This implies that every day of the economic shutdown costs Wisconsin about $178.9 million in lost GDP."
The Badger Institute said its report is a prediction, not an accounting. That accounting won't come until after the order is lifted.
But still, the numbers are sobering.
"Lost production from the shutdown varies widely by counties across Wisconsin," the report said. "Milwaukee County forgoes about $30 million per day, Dane County about $20.7 million per day, while Menominee County loses $37,659 per day and Pepin County loses $91,355 per day."
Those figures largely have not been part of the discussion about how to pivot Wisconsin from containing the coronavirus to reopening the state.
Badger Institute President Mike Nichols said they should be.
“State policymakers are going to have to decide whether to allow more businesses to open on a regional basis,” Nichols said. “They already have some data regarding the wide array of impacts of the virus in each and every county. We hope this new data helps them factor in the impacts on the economic side as well.”
Wisconsin business groups and Republican lawmakers are pushing to open the state as safely and quickly as possible.
Evers said his Badger Bounce Back plan eventually will reopen the state, once the virus is under control and there is enough testing.