(The Center Square) – There are new allegations teachers in Madison public schools are continuing to lie to parents if their children change genders.
A Dane County judge last September ordered Madison Metropolitan Schools to stop its policy of shielding student name and gender changes from parents.
“Madison Metropolitan School District is hereby enjoined, pending appeal, from applying or enforcing any policy, guideline, or practice reflected or recommended in its document entitled ‘Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students’ in any manner that allows or requires District staff to conceal information or to answer untruthfully in response to any question that parents ask about their child at school, including information about the name and pronouns being used to address their child at school,” the judge wrote.
The case was brought by parents in Madison schools.
The Gender-Expansive Policy meant teachers and school administrators were not telling parents if children went by different names, genders, or personalities at school.
Brett Healy with the MacIver Institute, this week said Madison teachers are trying to work around the ruling.
“MMSD is advising staff to simply not answer parents’ questions about their children coming out at school,” Healy wrote.
He then provided an example from a recent school district email.
“If a parent asks a teacher a question about their child as to these matters, including information about the name and pronouns being used to address their child at school, the teacher CAN choose not to answer the question. The District does NOT have a policy that a teacher must choose not to answer that question if a parent asks about their own child,” the email stated. “It is within the teacher’s discretion whether to answer the question or not.”
Healy says the desire to find a work-around and keep information from parents in Madison schools is telling.