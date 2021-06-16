(The Center Square) – A suburban Milwaukee state representative wants to send the National Guard to Milwaukee.
State. Rep Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, on Tuesday said the state needs to step in to fight the surge in violent crime in Milwaukee.
“Until we take real action to prioritize the safety of the innocent people in our neighborhoods and begin to address the many fundamental problems in our criminal justice system, we are resigning ourselves and our communities to further never-ending cycles of violence,” Sanfellippo said.
His call for the troops comes after a weekend in which at least a dozen people in Milwaukee were shot, and four of those victims died.
“These instances of violent crime continue to reoccur so frequently that many have become numb to the horrific amount of people who suffer the impacts of the lawless behavior,” Sanfelippo added.
Milwaukee is on pace for a record-setting year for both murders and non-fatal shootings, with 76 homicides and 372 shootings so far this year. Milwaukee saw a record year last year as well.
Gov. Tony Evers immediately dismissed Sanfelippo’s suggestion.
"The Guard is very, very busy. We respond when people ask us to do that," said Gov. Evers. "It’s not the state’s job to force the National Guard into a situation,” Evers said.
The governor and Milwaukee’s mayor both say Sanfelippo and other lawmakers should instead send more money to Milwaukee for violence prevention.
Sanfelippo said someone has to do something to make Milwaukee safe again.
“Providing public safety is one of the fundamental responsibilities of government. The local elected officials in Milwaukee are failing to live up to this obligation,” Sanfelippo said. “The vast majority of citizens living in Milwaukee are peace-loving, law-abiding citizens who deserve better than to live and work in a warzone-like setting.”