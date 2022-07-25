(The Center Square) – The effort to do something about the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin will wait for the Republican primary for governor.
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, on Monday said he will wait three more weeks to see if any other lawmakers will sign on to his plan to recall the state’s electoral college votes.
“What we’re talking about here [is] unprecedented, historic, not just state but national effect here,” Ramthun told reporters at the Capitol. “Now on the 15th, that’s it we’re done.”
Ramthun is pushing a resolution he says would reclaim the state from the flawed 2020 election. He has two co-sponsors so far, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. Ramthun said he doesn’t have any co-sponsors of the plan in the Wisconsin Senate.
Most Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol, including the head of the State Assembly have said for months that there is no way Wisconsin can overturn the 2020 election.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, again over the weekend, said there is no constitutional path to change the outcome of the last election. But he acknowledged that a lot of voters in Wisconsin think there is.
“They’ve been misled, I think. They’ve been told they can decertify the election. They can’t,” Vos said.
Ramthun said there is precedent in other states to either declare a new winner or ask for a do-over.
Ramthun added that he’d be open to looking at other past elections as well, saying he has evidence of questionable elections going back 20 years.
“I’m wide open to it,” Ramthun explained. “I don’t think the 2019 election in the spring was right, I don’t think the 2018 fall election was right. I’d like to go back further.”
Ramthun is running for governor as a Republican. The latest Marquette Law School Poll has him with just 2% of the vote. Ramthun’s decision to leave his resolution open until August 15th hints that he is hoping for more support after the Republican Primary on August 9th.