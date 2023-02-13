(The Center Square) – The head of the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities wants more for the UW System than just promises of free speech.
Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, used the Republican’s weekly radio address to share his disappointment in the results from the recent free speech survey at the university.
“The survey shows that students don’t feel there’s a diversity of ideas on campus. Diversity of ideas needs to be as important as diversity of demographics,” Murphy said.
The survey of nearly 11,000 students at all 13 UW campuses found more than half of students don’t speak up in class because they are afraid their ideas or points of view won’t be welcomed. Another third of students said they want the UW System to limit speakers, and remove invited speakers if their opinions may upset some students.
Murphy said that kind of censorship, whether self-censoring or censoring from the university, misses the point of a college education.
“A university is a place where students go to have their viewpoints and opinions challenged so they learn to think critically. It’s a teaching institution and must serve not only students; but also taxpayers, tuition payers, and Wisconsin employers,” Murphy added. “In the end, a free speech policy at a university should not just be a piece of paper, it should be a practice. It needs to be lived.”
Murphy was with university leaders when they unveiled the survey results nearly two weeks ago. He said he is happy that the UW System actually took time to listen to students, even if the results were not what the university necessarily wanted to hear.
Murphy said he wants to see real changes on UW campuses going forward.
“Having the UW improve at protecting free speech is not my goal,” Murphy explained “My goal is for the UW to be the best at protecting free speech. I want the university to be an example, a beacon, for the entire country. When people think about free speech, I want them to think about the University of Wisconsin.”
A number of Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation in the past that would have required changes in the university’s free speech policies or practices. Murphy did not say if he expects to file similar legislation this year in response to the audit results.