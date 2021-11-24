(The Center Square) – Last weekend's events in Waukesha have one Wisconsin lawmaker looking to change the states’ constitution to keep some criminals in jail.
State Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to toughen the state’s bail laws.
Duchow said her amendment would remove the restrictions that judges currently face when setting bail.
“Wisconsin continues to see examples of people with extensive criminal histories committing crimes while out on bail,” Duchow said. “Most recently, it was the tragic and horrific attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade by an individual with a long history of violent crimes.”
Wisconsin’s constitution mandates that every suspect in Wisconsin is eligible for bail, and it stops judges from considering "the dangerousness or violence of a defendant" when setting a bail amount, according to Duchow.
“Allowing judges to consider the safety of the community, seriousness of offense, and previous record of the offender provides another tool to protect both victims and the community while the judicial process plays out.” Duchow added.
This is not the first time Duchow has talked about changing Wisconsin’s bail laws.
Waukesha’s vehicular homicide suspect, Darrell Brooks, was released on $1,000 bail following a domestic violence arrest just days before police say he ran through Sunday’s parade crowd.
Milwaukee County’s district attorney on Monday said his office will look into what he’s calling an “inappropriately low” bail for Brooks.