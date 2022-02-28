(The Center Square) – The state representative in charge of one of Wisconsin’s election investigations is not happy with one recently passed election change.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday questioned the plan, SB 946, and what she calls its opportunity for “election shenanigans.”
“This bill was drafted on the day we voted on it,” Brandtjen explained.
The original legislation gave whistleblower protections for election clerks who report questions on Election Day. But a last-minute amendment changed the focus of the proposal.
Now, SB 946, allows clerks to begin counting absentee ballots on the Monday before Election Day.
“Why would we give bad actors an extra day to cheat?” Brandtjen asked. “Counting the ballots should be driven by security not speed.”
Brandtjen is one of three Republicans in the State Assembly to vote against the changes. Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, and Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, were the other two.
Brandtjen has been leading an investigation into the November 2020 election for more than a year now. She’s focused on ballot security and other vote-counting issues.
She worries giving clerks in Democratically led cities an extra day to count absentee votes will give them an unfair advantage.
“It’s not when we count the ballots,” Brandtjen told The Center Square. “It’s who’s in the room when we count.”
The new SB 946 passed the Assembly late Thursday night. It is expected to be called for a vote in the Senate next week.