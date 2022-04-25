(The Center Square) – One of the leading voices in the push to clarify Wisconsin’s election laws is issuing a warning to her own side about ending the investigation into the 2020 election.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said the Gableman investigation must be kept going until the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha answer questions about what actually transpired during the 2020 election.
“The investigation has been stalled because officials in democratic cities have not been cooperating; only one subpoenaed party has appeared before the Office of Special Counsel at this point. Democrats cannot be allowed to circumvent justice,” Brandtjen said in a statement.
Brandtjen has been leading her own investigation into the 2020 election through her Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.
“If this was the most fair and transparent election as election officials claim, why do they choose not to cooperate?” Brandtjen asked.
She then warned Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos not to end the election before those answers are provided.
“If Speaker Vos shuts down the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation now, not only will he be condoning cheating, he'll be legalizing it,” Brandtjen said.
The Gableman investigation hasn’t moved in months. He continues to wait for a judge in Madison and another in Waukesha County to rule on the subpoenas that he issued to the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha, as well as election officials in the state. Earlier this month, Gableman accused those judges of slow-walking his case.
Brandtjen said two audits have found opportunities for fraud and a list of Wisconsin election laws that were broken or ignored. She said this is not the time to give-up on the investigation.
“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know to what extent the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the five mayors, and various election officials, acted outside of the law,” Brandtjen added.