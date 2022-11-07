(The Center Square) – There’s now a push to verify military ballots in Wisconsin, and not count them on Election Day if need be.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is asking a judge to make sure that military ballots this year are from actual military members.
“I’m asking the courts to confirm active military status until we can close these loopholes,” Brandtjen said in a statement. “We all want to protect our military members from having their valor stolen in such a despicable fashion.”
Her request comes after someone mailed her three military ballots last week. All were for a fake voter named ‘Holly.’
Milwaukee’s deputy elections director has been charged with ballot fraud in the case. Milwaukee’s mayor said she admitted to creating the fake military ballots and mailing them to Brandtjen.
Brandtjen isn’t sure why though. On Friday she said the Democrats who run Milwaukee’s elections have “never been her friends.”
Brandtjen’s legal filing asks the judge not to count military ballots if they cannot be confirmed as coming from military members.
“Of course we will make sure every legitimate military ballot is counted, and we will not let bad actors steal their votes,” Brandtjen added.
Military voters in Wisconsin don’t have to register with a clerk, and don’t have to provide any kind of voter ID in order to get a ballot. Brandtjen said that is a loophole that once again provides an opportunity for voter fraud.
Meagan Wolfe, the administrator for Wisconsin’s Elections Commission, on Friday said the fake military ballots Brandtjen was sent will not impact Tuesday’s election.
“While this case understandably will receive a lot of attention, the fact remains that election fraud is extremely rare, and when it does occur, it is quickly discovered, and there are consequences,” Wolfe said in a statement.
“The actions of this single individual were swiftly detected and will have no impact on the November 8th election. We however recognize that the damage caused by this action is damage to public confidence. This violation of trust cuts to the heart of election integrity, something that the Wisconsin Elections Commission and local election officials hold in the most serious regard,” Wolfe added. “While the actions of this individual set us all back in our efforts to show Wisconsinites that our elections are run with integrity, I have every confidence the upcoming election will be fair and accurate.”
Brandtjen leads the Assembly Committee on Elections, and has been a frequent and vocal critic of the Elections Commission and Wolfe over the past year-and-a-half.