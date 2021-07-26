(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Assembly is expanding its audit of the 2020 election.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said she wants to grow her Assembly committee’s investigation of voting irregularities to include a cyber audit of how ballots were handed-out, collected, processed, and ultimately counted on Election Day.
“Voters have made it clear that they want a thorough, cyber-forensic examination of tabulators, ballot marking devices and other election equipment,” Brandtjen said Monday. “The questionable dissemination and application of guidance by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the repeated failure to follow state elections law by liberal partisan clerks, and the recent revelation of the tens of thousands of new registrations and votes cast by individuals whose driver’s license number, name, and date of birth did not match and were subsequently removed from the state system after their votes were recorded, are simply outrageous.”
Brandtjen and her committee, the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, has been looking into the 2020 elections since the beginning of the year. The committee approved several election reforms, including new restrictions on so-called Zuckerbucks, that were all vetoed by Gov. Evers.
Just like the reforms, Brandtjen said the new forensic audit is needed to restore faith in Wisconsin’s electoral process.
“IP addresses, chain of custody on ballots and audit trail logs must be thoroughly inspected by cyber-audit technicians in order to provide confidence for voters in our elections, both completed and upcoming. It is critical that the legislature realize the full extent of our current oversight shortcomings on elections,” Brandtjen added. “It is clear there are those who continue to oppose more rigorous examinations of election materials in favor of moving on, or were not displeased with the results of the November 2020 election. However, if Wisconsin is to have a credible election system, we must keep up with the technology and perform a full forensic and transparent audit.”