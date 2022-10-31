(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail.
“I believe someone was trying to point out how easy it is to get military ballots in Wisconsin. Registration for military ballots is not required, so a fictitious name and birthdate is all that is required to obtain a military ballot online,” she said.
Brandtjen has been a vocal critic of Wisconsin’s election system, and the state’s Elections Commission. She has led an investigation into both since early 2021.
Brandtjen said she was surprised to get the ballots, all addressed to someone named Holly, and immediately turned them over to the authorities.
“Feeling shocked about this situation is an understatement because it demonstrates stolen valor from those who protect this nation. I think it’s sad that people feel they have to break the law to get the attention of the legislature. This is now the second time citizens have tried to point out loopholes in our elections,” she added.
The first was Henry Waite’s case. He’s the Racine County man who requested ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
Waite says he asked for the ballots to prove a point about weaknesses in the state’s MyVote system. Waite is currently facing voter fraud charges in Racine County.
Brandtjen has asked for an investigation into the ballots she received.
“Rep. Brandtjen delivered the unopened ballots to the Waukesha County Sheriff Friday morning, where they will be investigated. She also contacted the Thomas More Society and Justice Gableman to determine the legal options available to stop the theft of military ballots in Wisconsin,” she said in a statement.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission sent postcards to more than 12,000 voters in the state who requested a ballot be sent to an address other than the one on file in the MyVote system. The Commission says voters must respond back and say that they did not request that ballot, or else it will be counted on Election Day.