(The Center Square) – Rep. Janel Brantdjen is taking some shots on her way out with Republicans in Madison.
Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, last week was officially uninvited from Republican caucus meetings at the Capitol.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, informed Brandtjen last Friday of the decision.
"Yesterday, at our caucus, the members voted to no longer allow you to participate in closed caucus. The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you. For this reason, this vote was taken," Summerfield wrote.
Brandtjen on Tuesday said she was booted from the caucus because she continues to ask questions about the 2020 election.
“I’m assuming this is in regards to my role as Chairperson of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections and my continuing work to strengthen voting integrity in Wisconsin. It appears caucus leadership is simply too uncomfortable to address the current voting issues,” Brandtjen said in a statement. “Removing me from caucus will not stop the ongoing voting issues that plague our state, but it does prove that many members of the caucus are willing to ignore their constituents to stay in good standing with caucus leadership and keep their committee chairmanships.”
Brandtjen currently serves as the chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, a post she is not expected to hold when the new legislature begins in January.
In addition to her criticism of the 2020 election, Brandtjen has been a vocal critic of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Brandtjen backed Vos’ primary opponent, Adam Steen in both August and in Steen’s November write-in election bid.
Vos has been silent about Brandtjen’s removal from the Republican caucus so far.
“No matter the petty actions of the caucus leadership, I will continue to represent the 22nd Assembly District and address the issues my constituents have told me are important to them, including voting integrity, with the same determination I have in the past,” Brandtjen added.