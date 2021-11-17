(The Center Square) – The Republican in charge of one of the investigations into last year’s vote in Wisconsin says election managers in Madison are creating new hurdles to keep some people away from the polls.
Madison’s city clerk’s office on Monday said anyone who wants to be a poll worker during next year’s elections must get their coronavirus shots.
“As a City of Madison election official, you are required to give proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the clerk said in a letter.
The deadline to apply to be a poll worker for 2022 is the end of November. Madison’s deadline to provide proof of vaccination is January 7.
“It’s almost to the point of a poll tax,” Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls said Wednesday. “We are now creating hurdles for people who can and cannot be poll workers. And who knows what’s next. Are we going to have communities come up with other mandates? Are we going to say that people in wheelchairs or have disabilities are no longer allowed because they can’t move around the room?”
Brandtjen said the request is outrageous.
She told The Center Square the clerk is allowed to require vaccines, but must also allow for exemptions, which are not mentioned in the clerk's letter.
Wisconsin faced a serious shortage of poll workers during the 2020 election. Things were so bad the governor had to mobilize the Wisconsin National Guard to cover the polls in both the spring and fall elections.
Brandtjen said the order is just the latest from Madison’s city clerk that suggests local election managers can do as they please, without regard for state law or the impact on voters.
“This is not ‘if you choose to,'” Brandtjen explained. “We can’t choose which laws we’re going to follow. This is about making sure we have transparent and fair elections.”
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl is facing questions and a State Senate subpoena after she refused to allow state auditors to handle her ballots. Witzel-Behl has claimed federal election law holds her responsible for the chain of custody of those ballots. But state auditors, and state lawmakers, have said she needs to produce those ballots.
Last week, Witzel-Behl offered to negotiate with lawmakers.
Brandtjen fears that if Madison can limit poll workers based on their vaccine status, that voters may be next.
“If the municipalities, if they are going to start creating these obstacles for voting or for poll workers, the next thing you’re going to hear is ‘We’re going to have to close facilities,’,” Brandtjen said. “They’re going to move to an all-mail-in ballot system.”
Brandtjen added that opens up for more possible election shenanigans.