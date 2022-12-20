(The Center Square) – To no one’s surprise, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is out as the head of the Assembly’s Committee on Campaigns and Elections. And, again to no one’s surprise, she is not happy about it.
Brandtjen on Monday issued a blistering statement that blames Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for her replacement as the committee’s chairwoman.
“Vos is not only known for his vindictive nature, but he also seems to have a vested interest in sweeping election concerns under the rug,” Brandtjen said. “Vos has not supported any of my efforts in holding people accountable who have clearly violated the law, and he has turned his back on his own choice for Special Counsel - Justice Gableman, after spending a million dollars of taxpayer money. It is evident that taxpayer money was spent to provide cover for Robin Vos.”
Brandtjen has shown little love for the Assembly Speaker since earlier this year when Vos refused to sign subpoenas she had drawn-up as part of her committee’s investigation into the 2020 Election. She broke completely with Vos when he ended the Gableman investigation.
Brandtjen openly supported Vos’ opponent in the August primary, and again during his write-in campaign in the November election.
Vos has never spoken publicly about Brandtjen’s opposition, and didn’t respond to her statement.
Replacing Brandtjen on the Committee on Campaigns and Elections is Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa.
“As we all have observed over the few cycles there is a great deal of work to get done to restore the full faith and confidence in our election process for all eligible voters in the State of Wisconsin,” Krug said in a statement after being named committee chairman. “States with much bigger populations are able to process and count ballots to deliver results to the public prior to the middle of the night. Wisconsin must adapt and work to avoid perceptions of late night fraud. The recent revelations of military absentee ballot issues and campaign finance violations warrant a deeper dive as well.”
Brandtjen criticized Krug’s selection.
“As my replacement, he chose someone who has never been a member of the Elections Committee and has not been active in drafting election-related legislation,” Brandtjen added.
Krug has served in the Assembly since 2010, he previously led the Committee on Public Benefit Reform and was vice chairman of the Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation.
Brandtjen is running to replace Alberta Darling in the State Senate in a special election this spring.