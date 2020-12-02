(The Center Square) – The coronavirus plan from Wisconsin’s Republican lawmakers focuses on getting kids back in school, doubling the number of public health workers, and developing a plan to distribute the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMehieu, R-Oostburg, introduced a nearly 20-point package that would help the state recover from the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Senate Republicans have discussed the various proposals related to COVID-19, some of which involve new and significant state spending increases across a number of new and existing programs," LeMehieu said in a statement. "Senate members have serious concerns relating to the most effective distribution of new state funding.”
The core of the Republican package is a $100 million transfer of Wisconsin’s $1 billion-plus state surplus to the Department of Health Services to respond to the outbreak.
“After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state,” Vos said.
The other highlights from the package include:
Double the number of local public health staff working on the COVID-19 response
Offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use
Continue the prohibition of co-payments for any COVID-19 tests
Establish legislative oversight of vaccine distribution plan
Provide guidelines for state employees to return to work
Reauthorize state employee transfers
Establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments
Allow for an essential family member/caregiver to visit a loved one in nursing homes in specific circumstances
Re-establish personal electronic computing device grants for schools ($9 million)
Require teacher instruction from school buildings by end of January, providing exceptions
Require school board approval of virtual instruction by two-thirds vote of the board
Vos is also suggesting a $371 per-child check for parents who have kids learning from home. The money would be exclusively for kids who are learning from home more than 50% of the time.
Teachers unions in Wisconsin have red-flagged that idea because the money for the checks would come from state aid that would normally go to local schools.
Democratic Assembly Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said the proposals from the Republicans are more about politics than actually fighting the coronavirus.
"So many extremely politically divisive items at a time when we need the opposite,” Hintz said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Vos and LeMehieu introduced legislation to go along with their proposals. Both say they are "looking forward" to working with Evers.