(The Center Square) – The kind words continue to pour-in for former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
Blank died Friday after a months-long battle with cancer. She was 67.
She led UW-Madison for 10 years, and was set to become president at Northwestern University when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last summer.
On Twitter, Gov. Tony Evers wrote, “Chancellor Blank was a dedicated leader and advocate for UW-Madison, the Wisconsin Idea, and higher education, from reaching more students through Bucky's Tuition Promise to ensuring our flagship campus retained its status as a premier public research institution,” Evers said. “Becky was always adamant in her belief that higher education could solve problems, bring people together, and forge new partnerships and paths forward. Kathy and I are saddened to learn of her passing and are keeping her family in our hearts.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also shared his remembrance.
“I am saddened to hear of Rebecca’s passing. Chancellor Blank was a true leader and has left a lasting impact on the university. She cared deeply about the community and was committed to serving the people of Wisconsin,” Vos said in a statement. “She will be sorely missed by all those who saw her as a friend, mentor, and fan. On behalf of all my fellow legislators, we send our deepest sympathies to the Blank family.”
President Barack Obama also remembered Blank. She worked in the Commerce Department in his administration before coming to UW-Madison.
“Dr. Blank's four years serving in my administration was just one part of her extraordinary life. Whether in government or academia, she devoted her career to reducing inequality and increasing opportunities for others, and made everyone around her better,” the former president said on Twitter.