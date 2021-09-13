(The Center Square) – The election cash race for the office of Wisconsin governor is now officially underway.
Republican Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday reported raising $1.2 million in her first week as a candidate. She formally announced her bid last Thursday.
“I’m overwhelmed with the outpouring of support I have seen in a short time since launching my campaign. The strong fundraising numbers show that we have the campaign infrastructure and grassroots support to be the Republican who beats Tony Evers next fall,” Kleefisch said in a statement.
The new haul brings her total to about $1.5 million cash.
While that’s impressive for one week, it is far behind Gov. Tony Evers.
Campaign finance reports from July show the Democratic incumbent has nearly $7 million in his campaign coffer. His campaign reported raising $5 million alone in the first half of 2021.
There’s expected to be no shortage of money coming into Wisconsin’s race for governor.
Kleefisch said a lot of that money will likely come for the Democrats, and much of it will be from out of state.
“Last election, Democrats relied on a massive amount of out-of-state money,” Kleefisch said. “Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker personally donated millions of dollars to help prop up Wisconsin Democrats. Republicans must continue to organize and energize the grassroots if we want to fight back against the Democrat money machine.”