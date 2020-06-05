(The Center Square) – The latest jobless numbers have become a political football in Wisconsin.
A statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin focuses entirely on the total jobs lost in the state as well as the nation's unemployment rate.
“Today’s dismal jobs report, which showed 13.3% of Americans out of work at the conclusion of May, is due not only to Trump’s disastrous COVID-19 response, but also because of his erratic trade war with China and his tax-scam bill that encouraged giant corporations to ship jobs overseas," Wisconsin Democratic Party spokesperson Philip Shulman said on Friday.
The Democrats' focus is at odds with the better-than-expected numbers that show the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May.
Expectations before the report was released anticipated the nation's jobless rate could hit 20 percent.
The statement from the Democratic Party lays the blame for Wisconsin's continuing unemployment squarely at the president's desk.
"He has turned a blind eye to the tens of millions of Americans who are out of work, the 818 Wisconsin dairy farms that closed their doors forever, and the more than 4,100 factory workers in the Badger state who lost their jobs last year as a result of his trade war," the Democrat's statement added.
Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson disagrees.
"I just have to comment on the spectacular economic news, such promising news that we actually have two and a half million people join the workforce again in May," Johnson said on "America’s Newsroom" on Fox News Friday. "I think the shutdown is definitely over and we can really start recovering, which is what we really need to do. So that’s just spectacular news.”