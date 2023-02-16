(The Center Square) – The reaction to Gov. Tony Evers is pretty much what you’d expect: Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are praising the governor’s spending plan, while Republicans and conservatives are pointing out the problems.
The governor on Wednesday proposed a massive new state budget, spending $104 billion over the next two years.
“The Governor’s deliberate budget proposal builds on our state’s economic momentum, bolsters workforce needs, invests in reliable infrastructure, creates stronger and safer communities, and preserves our state’s most precious natural resources, including our waterways,” Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Milwaukee said.
She borrowed the governor's sales pitch that the budget "invests" in Wisconsin.
Republicans, like Sen. Duey Strobel, R-Cedarburg, said the governor’s plan to tax more and spend more isn’t surprising. But he said the amount that the governor wants to spend is shocking.
“There has been much discussion about our projected $7.1 billion surplus, which is in part due to conservative fiscal policy and controlling frivolous government spending by the Legislature over the last decade,” Stroebel explained. “[But] even this surplus wasn’t enough because Evers had to propose raising taxes on job creators to pretend his numbers worked.”
Outside groups at the Capitol are also panning the governor’s proposal.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Policy Director, Kyle Koenen took particular issue with the governor’s bid to expand Medicaid.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce CEO Kurt Bauer said Evers’ plan would hurt manufacturing, Wisconsin’s largest economic sector.
“Gov. Evers’ budget proposal would make it more expensive to manufacture products in our state and reverse a number of critical reforms that have kept us economically competitive," Bauer said in a statement. "Instead of punishing businesses for investing in our local communities, we should be looking for ways to boost our economy and significantly reduce the tax burden on hard-working Wisconsinites."
There was some support for the governor's budget from outside groups.
The Wisconsin Counties Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, and the Wisconsin Towns Association said they are happy to see the governor push for more shared revenue.
“[Wednesday’s] budget address by Governor Evers represents his willingness to support local government reform. While we recognize negotiations will need to occur between the legislature and Governor, our three statewide local government associations, and the thousands of locally elected officials we represent, remain committed to finding a long-term solution to local government finance.”