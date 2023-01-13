(The Center Square) – Expected to be formally introduced next week, a flat tax proposal in Wisconsin is being called a $2.5 billion tax cut for millionaires.
Democratic Senate leader Melissa Agard from Madison on Friday said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal wants to lessen the burden on millionaires while giving lower income families the bare minimum. Conservatives and Republicans support LeMahieu; liberals and Democrats are against it.
“A flat tax is highly regressive and would overwhelmingly benefit the richest people in our state," Agard said in a statement. "It is shocking that Republicans believe we should be giving millionaires a $2.5 billion tax cut at the expense of needed services. Under this policy, anyone making over $1 million dollars per year would see an average annual state tax reduction of $112,167 when fully phased in.”
LeMahieu on Friday previewed his plan to take Wisconsin’s top tax rate from 7.65% to a flat rate of 3.25% for all taxpayers by 2026.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers echoed Agard in a Friday tweet.
But Eric Bott, with the group Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin, said Agard has it wrong. He said transitioning from a progressive tax to a flat tax will help all taxpayers.
“Adopting a flat personal income tax will provide real, long-term tax relief that Wisconsin families need and deserve,” Bott said. “The state’s current tax policy stifles economic growth and disproportionately hurts mom and pop businesses. Reducing the tax burden would not only attract workers, making Wisconsin more competitive, but it would also help our small businesses invest in their employees and communities so we can continue to create jobs and grow the economy.”
Agard pointed to a nonpartisan opinion in her statement.
She said, “A memo from the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau also shows that this policy would create a $5 billion dollar shortfall in revenues for our state. So for those keeping score – that’s more money for millionaires and less for our public schools, roads, and health care. Senate Democrats will resoundingly reject this flat tax scheme.”
Agard is in the underdog position in the Wisconsin Senate. In the November election, Republicans increased their advantage over Democrats to 22-11, up one seat.
The Assembly's Republican majority increased from 57-38 (with four vacancies) to 64-35. Evers' position prevents the Badger State from being the nation's 23rd GOP trifecta.
Evers has line-item veto power on the budget. To override a gubernatorial veto, a two-thirds vote is needed in the Legislature.