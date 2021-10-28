(The Center Square) – There’s now a law enforcement investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday unveiled the results of its probe into alleged election fraud in a local nursing home and long-term facilities across the state and said four state laws were broken.
“The election statute was not just broken, but shattered by members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told reporters at a news conference.
Schmaling and his investigators say the WEC broke four state laws, first by suspending what are called special voting deputies for nursing homes across the state, then by advising workers in those same nursing homes to assist voters by filling out ballots for people who cannot vote themselves.
Schmalling says one woman, referred to in the investigation as Judy, complained that staffers at the Ridgewood Care Center in Racine took advantage of her elderly mother by filling out an absentee ballot in her mom’s name. Judy says her mother had diminished mental capacity and could not have communicated anything about voting to anyone.
Schmalling said Ridgewood is one of 11 care facilities in his county alone, and one of thousands across the state.
“WEC’s directive was given to all of [Wisconsin’s] 72 counties,” the sheriff said. “I have to believe this is going to have taken place in every county across our state.”
Schmalling said he is in the process of forwarding his investigation to Racine County’s district attorney, but said Wisconsin’s attorney general should be the one to take the lead.
“The attorney general should launch an immediate investigation into the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the harm that they have done to all of these people, and restore some integrity and trust back into our elections.”
The Wisconsin Republican Party quickly echoed that call.
“It is horrific that WEC’s choice to violate state laws may have led to bad actors taking advantage of vulnerable citizens in nursing homes,” Republican chairman Paul Farrow said on Twitter. “ It’s time for Democrats, the DOJ, and the mainstream media to take election integrity concerns seriously.”
Sheriff Schmaling’s investigation is just the latest into Wisconsin’s 2020 election. There are two investigations in the Wisconsin Assembly, and the Wisconsin Senate just announced its own probe. Officials in all three say they are not trying to overturn last year’s results, instead they are focused on closing the loopholes that provide an opportunity for fraud.