(The Center Square) – The race to replace Alberta Darling in the Wisconsin Senate is not as crowded as before.
Former State Senator Randy Hopper on Wednesday announced that he is dropping out of the special election in the state’s 8th Senate District.
“While I had every intention of mounting a vigorous campaign to succeed my friend Alberta Darling in the 8th Senate District, the short time frame of a special election appears to make this impossible. Worse, my candidacy threatens to act as a spoiler by splitting the vote and allowing a divisive fringe candidate to win the primary, putting at risk Republicans’ chances of holding the seat in the general election. As someone who cares deeply about my state and my party, I cannot allow that,” Hopper said in a statement.
The “divisive fringe candidate” line is likely a reference to Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who is running in the race as well.
Hopper on Wednesday endorsed Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.
“As a Republican, I will not participate in destroying other Republicans in a primary, damaging my party’s chances of winning a general election,” Hopper said. “The people of the 8th State Senate District need a Senator that is not afraid to stand up to the political pressures and is willing to lead like my good friend Alberta Darling has done for the past thirty years. The district depends on it. The State of Wisconsin and the Republican Party demand it. And my great friend Alberta Darling deserves it. For this special election, Dan Knodl is clearly that candidate and I will do everything I can to support him.”
Hopper’s endorsement is not the only one for Knodl.
His campaign said Sen. Kathy Bernier, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, Senator-elect Romaine Quinn, Sen. Rob Stafsholt, and Sen. Duey Stroebel have all also endorsed him as well.
Hopper’s exit leaves Knodl, Brandtjen, Thiensville Village President Van Mobley, Concordia University student Robert Albrightson as the Republicans in the race. The Democratic candidate is environmental law lawyer Jodi Habush Sinykin.
Voters will narrow the Republican field in February, and voters will pick a new state senator in April.