(The Center Square) -- There are already questions about the plan from one Milwaukee County supervisor to stop coronavirus misinformation.
Supervisor, and doctor, Sheldon Wasserman has a resolution to declare health misinformation a public health crisis.
“Receiving information from trusted responsible medical professionals protects us against health misinformation that threatens the lives and safety of Milwaukee County residents,” Wasserman said Monday.
He said the Surgeon General of the United States has already declared medical misinformation a public health crisis. He wants Milwaukee County to do the same.
But Wasserman is not saying just what would be labeled misinformation, or who would make that decision.
“This is a horrible idea and it is shocking that an elected official would even attempt to stomp out free speech in the United States of America,” The MacIver Institute’s Brett Healy told The Center Square. “As Americans, one of our fundamental rights is the right to free speech. A free society must allow for and protect the free exchange of ideas and public debate.”
MacIver has tracked Wisconsin’s coronavirus response from the beginning, and Healy says the state and other public health managers have often gotten things wrong.
“Then Wisconsin DHS Secretary-Designee Palm for months shared with the media and the public the number of new positive and negative test results at her regular press conference. It wasn’t until months later that Palm finally admitted publicly that the number of positive and negative tests was inaccurate because local jurisdictions were not reporting complete and accurate data to the state,” Healy explained.
He also said public health experts made false claims about vaccines, masks, and the coronavirus dangers of going to the store versus the safety of protesting during the summer of 2020.
“Public health officials like Dr. Wasserman have lost a great amount of the public’s respect and admiration during Covid-19 because they have not been transparent or completely honest with us,” Healy added. “Attempting to force the public to get its news and information from only the government is not democratic or American. Dr. Wasserman should be ashamed of himself.”