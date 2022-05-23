(The Center Square) – A new report on suspensions in Milwaukee Public Schools has people talking about disparity and discrimination.
The report was released to school board members in Milwaukee last week. It says that while black students make up about half of Milwaukee’s school kids, black students have received 81% of suspensions and 79% of expulsions this school year.
Will Flanders with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says disparity is not discrimination.
“We should start with the premise that if there is any evidence of actual racism, that someone can point to an instance where a student was suspended simply because they’re African American, that absolutely should be taken care. That teacher or principal should face consequences,” Flanders explained. “But when we just look at these aggregate numbers there are really no numbers to suggest that is the case. And we don’t hear any horror stories about racism in Milwaukee Public Schools.”
Flanders say the numbers also don’t show how many students are being suspended, and how many are being suspended more than once.
During the Obama Administration, the Department of Education looked into Milwaukee’s suspensions and expulsions. That investigation ended with a 2017 settlement that promised to change MPS’ student punishments with an eye toward more equitable results.
Flanders said focusing on equity ignores safety.
“The result is that we see schools around the state, not just Milwaukee Public Schools, gaming the system. They are reducing suspensions when misbehavior warrants a suspension,” Flanders said. “That makes teachers feel unsafe in the classroom. And it makes learning much harder to accomplish for, by the way, a large number of African American kids in those classrooms who want to learn as well.”
Advocates in Milwaukee are pressing the school board to use the suspension numbers to divert about $4 million from school security and funnel it instead to mentorship programs of MPS’ office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Flanders says that’s the wrong approach.
“Families, and teachers, and kids want [more school security,] they want to know their kids are safe,” Flanders said. “And taking money away from school security, for whatever other purpose, can only serve to have negative outcomes long term. Even if it serves the needs of political correctness.”