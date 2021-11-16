(The Center Square) – Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberate his fate.
Kenosha police officers also are on the scene.
On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered 500 National Guard troops to be ready to move into Kenosha if violence breaks out as a result of the verdict.
The guard was last in Kenosha in August 2020, when Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured another during the last night of rioting that started in the wake of a police shooting of Jacob Blake.
A Kenosha police officer shot and wounded Blake, who is Black, on Aug. 23, 2020. Police were trying to arrest Blake that day for violating an order of protection. He was at his ex-girlfriend’s home. She had accused Blake of sexual assault not long before.
Rioting broke out in Kenosha in the nights following the police shooting.
Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident who was 17 at the time, said he and a friend traveled to Kenosha to protect local businesses from looters and rioters and provide medical assistance to anyone needing it during the unrest. Armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third. He said the men attacked him and he was acting in self-defense.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments in the case Monday. Jurors began deliberations about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday local time.
Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and reckless endangering. Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18 against Rittenhouse.
If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face life in prison.
Rittenhouse took the stand last week and said he fired only because he feared for his life.
Prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse lost his claim to self defense because he showed up in Kenosha on that night with a rifle and was the instigator.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers said it was legal for Rittenhouse to have the rifle, and argued that it was illegal for the crowd to attack Rittenhouse.