(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s public health boss is heading to Washington, D.C..
The incoming Biden administration on Monday announced Andrea Palm will become a deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Palm has been the secretary-designee at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services under Gov. Tony Evers.
The governor on Monday thanked Palm for her time, and her role in Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
"Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “She's been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis.”
Palm worked in Washington, D.C. as part of the Obama Administration. This is a return to the nation’s capital for her.
Palm will leave Wisconsin with a complicated legacy.
Republicans at the Capitol have been unhappy with Palm for how she’s handled the state’s coronavirus efforts. There was some talk at the statehouse of not confirming Palm as DHS Secretary.
Former DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake, will serve as interim secretary starting next week. Timberlake headed DHS under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.