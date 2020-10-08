(The Center Square) – Part of the story about a militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took place in Wisconsin.
The FBI on Thursday revealed it stopped a plot to kidnap Whitmer and try her for treason.
Federal agents infiltrated the group and never allowed the plan to be put into motion.
The affidavit in the case says five militia members trained in Cambria, Wisconsin, over the weekend of July 10-12. Cambria is in Columbia County, which is in the middle of the state.
The FBI says the five worked on their skills with guns and tried to build two homemade bombs while there. According to reports, neither of the bombs worked.
Federal prosecutors named Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta as the five men. All have been indicted on conspiracy to kidnap charges. Croft lives in Delaware, the other four are from Michigan.
The FBI says two undercover agents from Wisconsin also assisted in the investigation, and helped lead surveillance of the militia. Those undercover agents even went with the suspects to Whitmer’s summer home to help scout for the attack.
Investigators say the plot to kidnap the governor began earlier in the year, but was put into place in June. The FBI arrested the conspirators and ended the plot in mid-September.