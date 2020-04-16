(The Center Square) – There is a distinct partisan split when it comes to Wisconsin's new coronavirus aid package.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a package of laws Wednesday designed to help the state during the COVID-19 outbreak that has left more than 100,000 people out of work and has closed most businesses in the state.
"I remain concerned about what is missing from this legislation," Evers said Wednesday. "[This] falls short of what is needed to address the magnitude and gravity of what our state is facing, but I am not willing to delay our state’s response to this crisis."
The package eliminates Wisconsin's one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and allows for workers' compensation for health care workers who get sick with COVID-19. The new law also allows Wisconsin to grab more money from the federal government for the state's hospitals.
Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, went the other way on the package.
"This bill makes sure people get the help they need as quickly as possible," Darling said Wednesday. "It cuts red tape, which allows the administration to act quickly to respond to the needs of our constituents."
Outside of the Capitol, the same ideological split continued.
Citizen Action Wisconsin called the aid package "grossly inadequate."
“In a major crisis when lives and livelihoods are at stake, it is critical that elected leaders step up to the scale of the challenge," Citizen Action Wisconsin Executive Director Robert Kraig said. “It is deeply disturbing that Wisconsin Republicans have decided to hamstring Governor Evers, and depend on a federal administration which has already shown itself unable to rise to the task.”
But the Wisconsin Free Market Coalition – which includes Americans for Prosperity, The Badger Institute, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the MacIver Institute – said the things not included in the aid package are what make it workable.
"The Legislature is to be commended for avoiding the temptation to turn this into a massive spending bill, opting instead to exercise the fiscal restraint that provided Wisconsin with a budget surplus and healthy rainy day fund when this crisis began," the coalition wrote in a letter Wednesday.
Evers said more work needs to be done to fight the virus, but he did not say Wednesday whether he would propose a new aid package or call lawmakers back to the statehouse to act again.