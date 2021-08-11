(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools is going on the record as opposed to the plan to ban critical race theory and other stereotypes in public schools.
State Superintendent Jill Underly on Wednesday blasted the idea to stop schools from teaching about “race or sex stereotyping.”
“Nothing about either of these proposals gets anywhere close to a strategy for improving schools,” Underlie said Wednesday. “They will not grow relationships between teachers and students, improve instruction, deepen understanding and trust from families, or advance the economic well-being of our communities.”
The proposal, Assembly Bill 411, would prevent “a teacher to teach pupils race or sex stereotyping in any course or as part of any curriculum and is prohibited from requiring an employee to attend a training that teaches, advocates, acts upon, or promotes race or sex stereotyping.”
“We can and should have conversations about issues from our country’s history, like chattel slavery, race – and gender-based discrimination, and even genocide. We have conversations about harassment and discrimination because of actions among and between students. We take these conversations seriously because it prepares students for life, and it prepares them for their place in a just and civil society,” Underly explained.
Her public opposition came the same day that lawmakers in Madison listened to testimony on two other plans that would give parents more insight into just what is being taught in their kids’ classrooms.
The plans, Senate Bill 463 and Assembly Bill 488, would require schools to post online all curriculum, learning materials, assignments, and the books or articles students are required to read.
Germantown schools mom Allysa Pollow told lawmakers most parents currently have no idea just what their kids are learning.
“Many parents are learning that some of your educators are not focused on objective academics, but instead are using classroom time and school resources to push harmful political agendas,” Pollow said Wednesday.
That includes, but is not limited to critical race theory, discussions about gender, frank and at times graphic discussions about sex, and a new focus on white privilege.
“Superintendents and directors of education have failed to provide appropriate oversight or notification of politically charged curriculum and teaching in-service training. We need transparency at our schools.”
Pollow said besides the basics, reading, writing, and math, schools should focus on bringing people together, not dividing students or pitting one group against another.
“We should be teaching our children to elevate gratitude over grievance, optimism over pessimism, forgiveness over resentment, understanding over ignorance, and honest diversity over conformity,” Pollow told lawmakers.