(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools is going on the record opposing a plan that would give parents a better look at just what their kids are learning in school.
State Superintendent Jill Underly on Wednesday blasted two plans up for a hearing at the State Capitol in Madison that would impose greater transparency on school curriculums and teacher trainings.
“Nothing about either of these proposals gets anywhere close to a strategy for improving schools,” Underlie said before the hearing. “They will not grow relationships between teachers and students, improve instruction, deepen understanding and trust from families, or advance the economic well-being of our communities.”
The proposals, Senate Bill 463 and Assembly Bill 488, would require schools to post online all curriculum, learning materials, assignments, and the books or articles students are required to read.
Germantown Schools mom Allysa Pollow told lawmakers at present most parents have no idea just what their kids are learning.
“Many parents are learning that some of your educators are not focused on objective academics, but instead are using classroom time and school resources to push harmful political agendas,” Pollow said Wednesday.
That includes, parents say, controversial topics such as critical race theory, discussions about gender, frank and at times graphic discussions about sex, and a new focus on white privilege.
“Superintendents and directors of education have failed to provide appropriate oversight or notification of politically charged curriculum and teaching in-service training. We need transparency at our schools.”
Superintendent Underly dismissed the criticism of lessons becoming too political.
“We can and should have conversations about issues from our country’s history, like chattel slavery, race- and gender-based discrimination, and even genocide. We have conversations about harassment and discrimination because of actions among and between students. We take these conversations seriously because it prepares students for life, and it prepares them for their place in a just and civil society,” Underly explained.
Pollow said besides the basics, reading, writing, and math, schools should focus on bringing people together, not dividing students or pitting one group against another.
“We should be teaching our children to elevate gratitude over grievance, optimism over pessimism, forgiveness over resentment, understanding over ignorance, and honest diversity over conformity,” Pollow told lawmakers.