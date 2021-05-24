(The Center Square) – The number of people getting the coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin continues to fall, as Monday’s numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show doctors and nurses handed out about 156,000 doses last week.
Those numbers were down from about 167,000 the week before, and a far cry from Wisconsin’s peak of more than 425,000 doses in one week in the beginning of April.
As of Monday, about 41% of people in Wisconsin, or approximately 2.3 million people, are fully vaccinated.
Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk last week said the vaccination numbers were slowing so much that the state would not see herd immunity by the original goal of Independence Day.
"If we keep at that pace, one percentage point a week, you know, in another – maybe not by July, maybe it’s more like September or October we’re going to hit that 70[%], 80%," Willems Van Dijk said.
The population of people who are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin skews toward being 65 or older, white and female.
The numbers from health officials show 38% of the fully vaccinated are white, compared to 34% who are Asian, 24% who are Native American, and just 18% who are Black. Officials have worked for months to close that racial gap, but resistance has been steady.
Willems Van Dijk said until Wisconsin hits herd immunity, people should continue to wear their masks.
“If you are walking around unvaccinated without a mask, you are inviting risk to yourself and others you interact with,” she said.
Most of Wisconsin’s communities and stores have dropped their mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. Milwaukee and Madison’s mask orders will end next week.