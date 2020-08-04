(The Center Square) – If the trend established in next week's Wisconsin primary election continues, a lot of people in Wisconsin will mail-in their absentee ballot in November.
The Wisconsin Election Commission on Monday said more than 300,000 people have already returned an absentee ballot for the August 11 primary.
"As of Monday morning, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been reported received by municipal clerks," the Commission said in a statement. "Those clerks also report sending 821,378 ballots and receiving 331,097 back."
Next week's primary is for congressional and statehouse candidates. The presidential primary in Wisconsin took place last April.
That 331,097 is a huge increase over past primary elections. In the 2016 primary, the Election Commission said 76,529 people voted absentee. In the 2018 primary, the Commission said 108,162. Both elections saw about 10 percent of voters cast their ballot absentee.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said on Monday all indications are that many more people will vote absentee this year.
“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”
Wolfe and the Election Commission have said in the past as many as 2 million people could vote absentee in the November election.