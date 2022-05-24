Drive down any main street in Wisconsin and you’ll see “Now Hiring” signs populating the windows of businesses in every sector of our economy. Whether it’s the corner KwikTrip looking for additional clerks or the local factory offering on-the-job training, there are plenty of jobs available for anyone who is willing and able to work.
More than 400,000 workers will be needed in the coming year to fill new jobs and replace workers departing the labor force due to retirement or migration, according to state estimates. Republican lawmakers recently passed a package of bills that would have made Wisconsin a national leader in workforce reform, addressing critical worker shortages and implementing necessary updates to the unemployment insurance system.
Unfortunately, Gov. Tony Evers chose to veto each proposal, preferring to boost inflation by handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grant money to paper over workforce issues that threaten the state’s long-term economic health.
Wisconsin’s demographic challenges make it even more important to prioritize workforce reforms that incentivize work. The state’s workforce participation rate has steadily decreased since the mid-1990s. And in the past decade alone, the number of working-age adults able to enter the workforce has remained flat, while the number of residents over the age of 60 has increased by 23.5 percent. Without a consistent number of new workers, it is even more important that those who can work go out and find a job and contribute to the economy.
To address the labor shortage, lawmakers sought to bring the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) into the 21st century, making it a model for other states to follow, and more importantly, an efficient agency that helps Wisconsin workers and employers maximize each other’s potential.
One bill vetoed by Gov. Evers, AB 883, would have increased work search requirements for individuals receiving unemployment benefits. The bill also offered proactive measures to match unemployed individuals with hiring businesses that need their skills and experience.
Another veto victim, AB 937, would have indexed the duration of unemployment benefits to prevailing economic conditions. When the economy is good and jobs are plentiful, benefits will be available for a shorter duration. But if the economy is sluggish and the labor market relatively short on jobs, benefit duration will scale up to accommodate the amount of time it would take to find a new job. States that have implemented this indexing model have seen job seekers return to work nearly twice as quickly as states – like Wisconsin – that use the legacy fixed duration model.
Finally, Gov. Evers vetoed a pair of bills (AB 938, AB 939) that would have increased DWD audits of weekly work search reports filed by people on unemployment and prohibited interview “ghosting” – when individuals receiving benefits appear to fulfill weekly work search requirements but neglect to show up for scheduled interviews. These are both commonsense proposals that ensure unemployment benefits go to those who need them most: unemployed workers looking for work.
There are clear and ready solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce issues, and the legislature attempted to employ these solutions with clarity about what really matters: the people, families, and communities that depend on them. Playing partisan politics with the veto pen in an election year or boosting inflation by spending hundreds of millions of federal dollars on low-impact ideas doesn't help family-owned restaurants keep the doors open, or single moms pay the light bill.
Republican lawmakers should be commended for their innovative solutions to fix our state’s worker shortage. Hopefully, they bring these ideas back again next session – and maybe by then we will have a governor that is interested in solving the serious problems facing our state.