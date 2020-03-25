(The Center Square) – About 39.7 percent of Wisconsin adults are considered at risk of coronavirus complications due to age or pre-existing medical conditions, the 36th highest share among the 50 states, according to a study released March 17 by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The share of adults over age 60 out of the total at-risk adult population is 77.7 percent, the 24/7 Wall St. report said. The share of adults age 18 to 60 who are at risk is 12.8 percent.
The source of the data used in the study was the nonprofit policy group Kaiser Family Foundation. The number of fatalities related to coronavirus in the United States could eventually be as high as 1.7 million, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the vast majority of those infected will not endure serious ailments.
About 105.5 million American adults age 18 and older, or 41 percent, face an elevated risk of serious illness if they contract the COVID-19 virus, Wall St. 24/7 reports. And among those at-risk adults, 5.7 million lack health insurance, according to the analysis.
Share of States’ Adult Populations at High Coronavirus Risk
|Rank
|State
|% of Adults at Risk Due to Age or Medical Conditions
|% of Adults Over 60 Among All At-risk Adults
|% of Residents Age 18-60 Who Are at Risk
|Poverty Rate
|Uninsured Population
|1
|West Virginia
|51.1%
|68.3%
|24.9%
|17.8%
|6.3%
|2
|Maine
|47.2%
|75.6%
|17.9%
|11.6%
|8.1%
|3
|Arkansas
|46.5%
|66.9%
|22.3%
|17.2%
|8.1%
|3
|Florida
|46.5%
|74.9%
|17.9%
|13.6%
|13.0%
|5
|Alabama
|46.1%
|67.8%
|21.6%
|16.8%
|9.7%
|6
|Kentucky
|45.5%
|68.8%
|20.7%
|16.9%
|5.5%
|7
|South Carolina
|44.7%
|71.6%
|18.7%
|15.3%
|10.8%
|8
|New Hampshire
|44.5%
|73.3%
|17.6%
|7.6%
|5.8%
|9
|Tennessee
|44.2%
|68.3%
|20.1%
|15.3%
|9.8%
|10
|Delaware
|43.9%
|74.2%
|16.8%
|12.5%
|5.7%
|11
|Pennsylvania
|43.8%
|74.2%
|16.7%
|12.2%
|5.5%
|12
|Missouri
|43.7%
|70.3%
|18.7%
|13.2%
|9.3%
|13
|Mississippi
|43.6%
|68.3%
|19.7%
|19.7%
|12.1%
|13
|Montana
|43.6%
|77.8%
|14.6%
|13.0%
|8.4%
|15
|Vermont
|43.5%
|79.7%
|13.5%
|11.0%
|4.3%
|16
|Ohio
|43.4%
|72.6%
|17.4%
|13.9%
|6.3%
|16
|Oregon
|43.4%
|71.6%
|17.9%
|12.6%
|7.0%
|18
|Michigan
|43.3%
|72.5%
|17.3%
|14.1%
|5.3%
|19
|Louisiana
|43.2%
|67.2%
|20.0%
|18.6%
|8.2%
|20
|Indiana
|42.8%
|69.0%
|18.9%
|13.1%
|8.3%
|20
|New Mexico
|42.8%
|73.6%
|16.5%
|19.5%
|9.3%
|22
|Oklahoma
|42.5%
|69.9%
|18.2%
|15.6%
|14.2%
|23
|Rhode Island
|42.4%
|73.3%
|16.4%
|12.9%
|4.4%
|24
|Arizona
|42.2%
|72.7%
|16.6%
|14.0%
|10.4%
|25
|North Carolina
|41.9%
|71.2%
|17.2%
|14.0%
|10.7%
|26
|Idaho
|41.4%
|73.5%
|15.8%
|11.8%
|10.6%
|27
|Iowa
|41.2%
|76.4%
|14.2%
|11.2%
|4.7%
|28
|Hawaii
|41.1%
|76.3%
|14.2%
|8.8%
|4.0%
|29
|Kansas
|40.9%
|74.0%
|15.2%
|12.0%
|8.8%
|30
|Connecticut
|40.8%
|76.4%
|14.0%
|10.4%
|5.4%
|31
|Wyoming
|40.6%
|74.5%
|14.9%
|11.1%
|11.4%
|32
|South Dakota
|40.5%
|77.8%
|13.1%
|13.1%
|9.5%
|33
|Maryland
|40.2%
|71.9%
|15.9%
|9.0%
|6.1%
|34
|Nebraska
|40.0%
|74.6%
|14.5%
|11.0%
|8.3%
|35
|New Jersey
|39.8%
|73.4%
|15.0%
|9.5%
|7.6%
|36
|Illinois
|39.7%
|72.9%
|15.1%
|12.1%
|6.9%
|36
|Nevada
|39.7%
|73.5%
|14.8%
|12.9%
|11.2%
|36
|New York
|39.7%
|73.6%
|14.8%
|13.6%
|5.6%
|36
|Wisconsin
|39.7%
|77.7%
|12.8%
|11.0%
|5.5%
|40
|Washington
|39.6%
|74.7%
|14.2%
|10.3%
|6.3%
|41
|Georgia
|39.5%
|69.0%
|16.8%
|14.3%
|13.6%
|42
|Virginia
|39.2%
|73.2%
|14.8%
|10.7%
|8.8%
|43
|Massachusetts
|39.0%
|77.2%
|12.7%
|10.0%
|2.8%
|44
|Minnesota
|38.8%
|77.7%
|12.4%
|9.6%
|4.4%
|45
|North Dakota
|38.0%
|75.6%
|13.0%
|10.7%
|7.4%
|46
|California
|37.0%
|72.6%
|13.9%
|12.8%
|7.2%
|47
|Texas
|36.5%
|68.8%
|15.2%
|14.9%
|17.5%
|48
|Colorado
|36.4%
|74.4%
|12.8%
|9.6%
|7.5%
|49
|Alaska
|35.3%
|69.5%
|14.3%
|10.9%
|13.2%
|50
|Utah
|33.5%
|68.0%
|13.9%
|9.0%
|9.3%
