(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s unemployment office is receiving renewed negative criticism.
Rep. Barb Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, on Friday blasted the Department of Workforce Development for its handling of unemployment overpayments.
“Because of DWD errors, letters of overpayment of benefits are going out to Wisconsinites in the amounts of tens-of-thousands of dollars demanding repayment,” Dittrich explained. “I am being contacted by many constituents that are fighting DWD to preserve their family and home.”
Dittrich said DWD is not answering questions about the overpayment letters, or allowing people to appeal their fines. In some cases, Dittrich says people are getting their letters after the date DWD set for a repayment plan.
“Constituents are receiving letters after the date of appeal stated in these repayment demands. When they call for help, if anyone at the department even takes their call, constituents report DWD employees being unhelpful and ‘downright snippy’ with them,” Dittrich said. “One constituent, who actually won an appeal in June still hasn’t received even one payment that she is due dating all the way back to January.”
Dittrich says DWD cannot continue to mistreat the people of Wisconsin.
“How long does Secretary-Designee Amy Pechacek expect the citizens of Wisconsin to go without the funds they are owed?,” Dittrich asked in an open letter. “I am finding myself even more concerned about her leadership than I was for her predecessor. Her department seems more focused on what they can do to hurt the citizens of Wisconsin than being willing and eager to help them!”
The state’s unemployment office faced similar criticism last year for being too slow and not processing unemployment benefits for thousands of people. Many of those people waited months to get a check from the state.