(The Center Square) – Voters in northern Wisconsin are being asked to make the exact same choice in November that they made last week.
Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker says she intends to run again for the state's 7th Congressional District.
Zunker lost to now-Congressman Tom Tiffany by about 14 points, but says the special election on May 12th was a one-off.
“While we came up short in the special election under unprecedented circumstances, the situation will be very different in November," Zunker said in a statement.
She made her announcement Monday via Twitter where she quoted Teddy Roosevelt and then challenged voters in northern Wisconsin to "dare greatly."
Tiffany said last week that the election was not a one-off.
“Any time you lose by 14 points, I don’t think that’s a moral victory," Tiffany said after Election Day. “This is a decisive victory here."
Tiffany was sworn in on Tuesday. He will fill the remaining nine months of former Congressman Sean Duffy's term in office. That means Tiffany will have to run for office in November.
The 7th Congressional District is one of the most Republican in Wisconsin, and was drawn to favor Republicans. It is being closely watched by politicos in Washington D.C. and Madison because the district very well may have swung Wisconsin for President Donald Trump in 2016. Trump won the district by 20 points.