(The Center Square) – Before the U.S. Congress passes any new gun control laws, the congressman from Wisconsin’s Northwoods wants to know how well President Biden’s administration is enforcing the laws currently on the books.
Congressman Tom Tiffany on Monday signed a letter with six other congresspeople asking the federal Department of Justice to make sure federal prosecutors are taking gun cases that local prosecutors may have rejected.
“The refusal of soft-on-crime district attorneys and President Biden’s Department of Justice to confront the crime wave and enforce the law has ripple effects across the country,” Tiffany said in a statement.
Specifically, Tiffany is asking for:
- The number of referrals made to U.S. Attorney’s offices for felon-in-possession cases.
- The number of indictments brought charging a defendant for being a felon-in possession.
- The disposition of felon-in-possession cases, including any cases where the § 922(g) charge was dismissed, any cases where a federal prosecutor supported a below guidelines sentence in a §922(g) case, and the ultimate sentence imposed where the prosecutor supported a below guidelines sentence.
- The number of referrals made to U.S. Attorney’s offices for an immigration-related criminal offense.
- The number of indictments brought charging a defendant with an immigration-related criminal offense.
- The disposition of immigration-related cases, including any cases where the immigration-related offense was dismissed, any cases where a federal prosecutor supported a below guidelines sentence in an immigration-related offense case, and the ultimate sentence imposed where the prosecutor supported a below guidelines sentence.
“To get career criminals off our streets and secure our communities, we must enforce the existing laws that hold offenders accountable. That is not happening,” Tiffany added.
The letter comes after the Democratic-controlled Congress blocked a vote on the so-called Prosecutors Need to Prosecute Act.
Tiffany said soft-on-crime policies have led to an “epidemic of lawlessness, soaring crime, and tragic outcomes.”
That includes the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack where police say a convicted felon who out on bail plowed through the parade, killing six and injuring 60 others. And Tiffany pointed to a Memorial Day weekend shooting of a Milwaukee honor student where police say a suspect who was free despite a homicide charge shot and killed her in a flurry of gunfire.