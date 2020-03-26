(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's largest school district isn't calling students back anytime soon.
In what could be the latest sign that all schools in Wisconsin will stay closed for the rest of the spring, Milwaukee Public Schools announced they are closing until further notice.
"[D]istricts around the state and across the country continue to grapple with an unprecedented challenge to public health and education," MPS Superintendent Keith Posley wrote in a letter to parents. "Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to supporting our students and families during the coronavirus pandemic."
Milwaukee schools were supposed to reopen April 13. Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, however, keeps most of the state closed through April 24.
Posley said the district is simply extending the closing timeline.
"All MPS schools will remain closed until further notice," Posley told parents.
No one seems to know when, or if students will come back to school this school year.
Posley did tell parents that learning shouldn't stop just because kids are not in class.
"During this time, we encourage you to help your child keep learning at home," he wrote. "Visit the MPS Online Resources page to find a number of educational websites with free access for families."
Although some schools in Wisconsin have implemented online or distance learning programs. MPS has not.