(The Center Square) – Fewer people have faith in the U.S. Supreme Court than just a few months ago.
A new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows a 10% drop in support for the court.
“The sharp decline in approval in May reflects a drop of 23 percentage points among Democrats and a 6-point fall among independents, while approval rose by 4 percentage points among Republicans. Compared to the results in March, approval of the Court is more sharply polarized along party lines than it was two months ago,” pollsters wrote.
The shift coincides with the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Marquette Poll shows, unsurprisingly, that Democrats have lost the most faith with the Supreme Court.
Sixty-eight percent of Republicans support the court in the poll from earlier this month, compared to 26% of Democrats. Back in March, 64% of Republicans supported the court as did 49% of Democrats.
Pollsters noted that while support for the court has changed dramatically, the opinion about Roe itself has not.
“Opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade has not changed in the wake of the leaked draft opinion. Among those with an opinion on the issue, 31% favor overturning Roe, while 69% oppose striking it down, hardly changed since March when 32% were in favor and 68% were opposed,” pollsters wrote.
The new poll also shows that just 65% of Republicans, as compared to just 6% of Democrats, want Roe overturned completely.
But it also shows that 81% of Republicans and 25% of Democrats support the Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. That law is the case that looks to overturn Roe and return abortion regulations to the state.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll’s Supreme Court survey was conducted May 9-19, 2022, a week after a draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights precedent was leaked. The survey interviewed 1,004 adults nationwide and has a margin of error of +/-3.9 percentage points.