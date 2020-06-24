(The Center Square) – The latest look at the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin shows Joe Biden widening his lead.
A new Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday gives Biden an eight point lead, 49 percent to 41 percent.
"In May, Biden was supported by 46 percent of voters and Trump by 43 percent," Marquette Law School's Charles Franklin wrote.
Ten percent of voters in the June poll said they "would vote for neither, don’t know how they would vote, or declined to say" who they would vote for.
Those numbers are the same as they were in May.
The latest poll was conducted June 14-18. The sample included 805 registered voters in Wisconsin. The margin of error is +/- 4.3 percentage points.
Franklin said the June poll shows a continued trend for Biden and the president.
"The June poll is the largest Biden margin in Marquette polls in 2020," Franklin added.
The Law School's poll gave Biden a 3 percent lead in May, a 3 percent lead in March, and a 4 percent lead in January. Biden and the president were tied at 46 percent of the vote in February.
The numbers for the president's job approval are also upside down in Wisconsin.
"In the new poll, [President] Trump’s overall job approval declined to 45 percent, with 51 percent disapproval," Franklin wrote. "Which compares to May when 47 percent approved and 49 percent disapproved."
But that job approval is not universal. Franklin said the numbers change depending on what issue pollsters were asked about.
"Approval is lowest for Trump’s handling of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Thirty percent approve of Trump’s handling of the protests, and 58 percent disapprove. Eleven percent say they don’t know," Franklin stated. "Trump receives the strongest support for his handling of the economy, with 50 percent approval, 46 percent disapproval and 3 percent who don’t know. In May, 54 percent approved and 40 percent disapproved of his economic policies."
Trump will be in Wisconsin this week. He will visit the shipyard in Marinette on Thursday, then sit for a Fox News town hall meeting in Green Bay.