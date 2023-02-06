(The Center Square) – The latest piece of legislation to give moms and dads in Wisconsin more say over what their kids learn in school comes with a little more focus on the library as well.
Sen. Andre Jacques, R-DePere, late last month introduced a plan that would require libraries to protect young kids from what he calls “harmful material.”
“This is a concern, and something brought to me by constituents,” Jacques told The Center Square. “When you’re talking about obscene, sexually explicit content it is along the lines of the Parental Bill of Rights.”
Jacques wrote a piece of legislation last year, about parental notification that was rolled into the Parental Bill of Rights. Republican lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the Parental Bill of Rights last spring, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it.
Jacques said he thinks keeping sexually explicit books out of the hands of young children is a no-brainer, and shouldn’t be controversial at all.
“It really does seem like we are in an absurd society right now,” Jacques added. “It is hard to have anticipated some of the things that children are now not only easily accessing, but are being targeted toward them.”
Jacques plan would require all libraries in Wisconsin, both in schools and in the larger community, to install filters on their computers to stop kids from seeing “explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement, sexually explicit conduct, sadomasochistic abuse, physical torture, or brutality and that, taken as a whole, is harmful to children.”
Another part of the legislation would give parents more insight, and an opt-out for any lessons of books that parents don’t agree with. The legislation requires schools to give parents “an outline of the curriculum and a summary of the instructional materials that contain the offensive material.”
Jacques is not, however, getting his hopes up.
“The governor has not been supportive to this point of efforts to rein-in some of the extreme or excessive positions that we’re seeing foisted upon children,” Jacques added. “I think that’s unfortunate.”
Jacques legislation, SB 10, has been introduced and is waiting for a hearing at the Wisconsin Capitol.