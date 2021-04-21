(The Center Square) – Foxconn is receiving $80 million in taxpayer incentives from the state of Wisconsin to create an anticipated 1,400 jobs.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced the new agreement with Foxconn for its facility in Mount Pleasant.
“[This] agreement treats Foxconn like any other business and will save taxpayers $2.77 billion, protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments the state and local communities have already made, and ensure there’s accountability for creating the jobs promised,” the governor said.
Foxconn’s 2017 previous deal with former Gov. Walker promised $3 billion in incentives for 13,000 jobs.
Those jobs never materialized, and neither did the state incentives. Foxconn never hit its hiring goals, and was never paid, placing Evers’ claim that he is saving taxpayer dollars in context.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Gov. Evers’ deal would be the first payment Foxconn receives.
“Despite all of the liberal criticism when the initial agreement was passed, this amendment actually gives the company even more financial incentives than the original did,” Vos said Tuesday.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Evers’ deal will help Racine County, but he said it didn’t have to come to this.
“Foxconn didn’t create the pandemic, or the hostile intentions of the Evers Administration towards the project: Wanggaard said. “Big screen TVs were never the end-all-be-all of this project, even if it was the crutch the Administration used to blow up the original pay-as-you-go agreement. In spite of these obstacles, Foxconn is maintaining its commitment to Racine County and Wisconsin.”
Foxconn on Tuesday said it is happy to have the new deal, saying the agreement will provide them the “flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions.”