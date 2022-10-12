(The Center Square) – There are now questions from Washington about Milwaukee’s get out the vote effort this fall.
Wisconsin Republican Congressman Bryan Steil joined two other congressmen in asking the city to explain just what the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign is about.
“Partisan politics should play no role in the official management, oversight, and operations of an election,” the congressmen’s letter states. “However, your recent announcement has raised serious concerns about whether your office and the City of Milwaukee are allowing partisan politics to interfere with the operation of the upcoming election.”
Milwaukee first announced Milwaukee Votes 2022 in May, but the effort came under scrutiny last month when Mayor Cavalier Johnson hinted that the city would be playing a role in getting out the vote.
Johnson’s office immediately backtracked, but has since been silent about the program.
A progressive consulting firm that brags about winning elections for Democrats in red states is handling the mechanics of the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign.
Steil and the other congressmen want some answers about that.
“When pressed on the issue, your office directed all inquiries to GPS Impact, a self-proclaimed progressive organization that ‘help[s] Democrats, progressive organizations and initiatives, and elected officials win in red states.’ At the same time, you and your office have claimed this program is nonpartisan. At the very least, announcing support of a partisan campaign effort in your official capacity gives the appearance of impropriety,’ the letter adds. “At worst, this is a violation of the City of Milwaukee code of ethics and worthy of a formal investigation under the standards of conflict regulations.”
Steil says election integrity “is of utmost importance,” and is in the spotlight given the lingering questions about the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
Steil says his committee in Congress will be closely following the Wisconsin Assembly’s investigation into the Milwaukee Votes 2022 Campaign, and has asked the city for “ copies of all communications” with GPS Impact about the get out the vote effort. The congressmen are also asking Milwaukee to explain whether Milwaukee Votes 2022 violates the Help America Vote Act or the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 which requires campaign expense reports for activity in federal elections.
Steil has given Milwaukee one week to respond.