(The Center Square) – Wisconsin initial unemployment claims fell by 3,919 claims for the week ending July 18.
The state also reported a 5,396 week-over-week decline in new claims for the week ending July 11.
The state isn’t entirely out of the woods yet, however.
Wisconsin’s unemployment stands at 219,369 total claims as of July 18, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday morning.
The DOL reported 25,132 new claims in Wisconsin for the week ending July 18, a decrease of 3,919 new claims from the previous week’s 29,051 initial claims.
National numbers jumped 109,000 initial claims for the week ending July 18 to 1,416,000 total claims, bumping the nation’s unemployment to just above 11 percent.
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 11 were in Florida (+65,890), Georgia (+33,292), California (+20,123), Washington (+16,116), and Indiana (+6,258), while the largest decreases were in Maryland (-13,728), Texas (-11,583), New Jersey (-8,577), Michigan (-6,882), and Louisiana (-5,066).
The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending July 4 were in Puerto Rico (26.0), Nevada (21.3), Hawaii (20.7), Georgia (18.0), California (16.9), Louisiana (16.6), New York (16.1), Connecticut (15.4), the Virgin Islands (15.2), and Massachusetts (15.0).