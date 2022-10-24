(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of schools in Wisconsin shows kids are falling further behind.
The scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress came out Monday.
Wisconsin, like every other state in the nation, saw reading and math scores for both 4th and 8th graders fall.
The NAEP numbers show “no significant change” between the 2019 scores and the 2022 scores for 4th graders. But 8th graders saw a five-point drop in reading scores and a seven-and-a-half point drop in math scores.
Quinton Klabon, senior research director for the Institute for Reforming Government, said while other states saw worse scores Wisconsin’s scores should not be seen as good.
“Today's national NAEP scores make one thing clear: the Evers administration's school shutdowns have been catastrophic for our children.”
Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly said Wisconsin hasn’t “yet reached a destination we are satisfied with,” and blamed the coronavirus for the losses in learning.
“The results released today reiterate trends we have seen across the nation as students continue to recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Underly added. “What is clear is that Wisconsin students, educators, and schools need our support more than ever.”
Education reformers say Underly is ignoring the real reason for the drop in reading and math scores.
“Jill Underly blames the COVID-19 pandemic for declining proficiency on the NAEP. But this is deflection,” Flanders said on Twitter. “Teachers union-led shutdowns, unrelated to COVID rates, are where proficiency has fallen according to our research.”
The NAEP report also points to a huge disparity in reading scores among White and Black students. Wisconsin’s racial gap for 4th grade math is 37%. In 4th grade reading it's 22%.
The racial gap is 23% in 8th grade math, and 16% in 8th grade reading.
All of those are the largest gap between White students and Black students in the country.
State Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said African American students in Milwaukee Public Schools are last in the nation in reading.
“It doesn’t have to be this way. Unfortunately, Governor Tony Evers twice vetoed a bipartisan bill that’s worked in other states to improve our support and interventions around kids who struggle to read,” Darling said, “The governor and his DPI Secretary continue to protect the failing status quo.”