(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s chances for hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention just got that much better.
City leaders in Nashville on Tuesday voted down their proposal to host the convention.
Nashville City Council member Robert Swope called the convention bid for a vote even after city leaders made it clear last month that they would not support it.
Swope said rejecting the RNC for political reasons is a bad look for Nashville.
"The real and present danger of not supporting this ordinance is the international damage that saying 'no' will do to Nashville's stellar, welcoming and inclusive reputation," Swope said before the vote.
Democrats on Nashville’s city council said they did not want the convention because of uncertainty about the costs and security concerns of bringing the Republicans to town.
“Being the non-partisan body we are elected to be, I ask you to put partisan ideologies aside for just a moment and consider the true long-term impact of what we are considering,” Swope said.
Nashville’s decision means Milwaukee is all but certain to land the convention.
The RNC’s site selection committee recommended Milwaukee last month, and Nashville’s vote means Milwaukee is the only other choice.
The full Republican National Committee will vote on the convention on Friday.
Milwaukee was supposed to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, but that convention was canceled because of the coronavirus.