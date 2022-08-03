(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent.
“Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is running against the RINO Speaker of the Assembly, Robin Vos. Although Vos claims to be a Republican, he is constantly fighting America First efforts and policies. Our great slogan, Make America Great Again, is not exactly high on his list,” the former president said in a statement. “Adam Steen, on the other hand, is a motivated Patriot, dedicated to making Wisconsin Great Again. He has had the courage to stand up strongly against ‘Speaker’ Vos. Adam will bravely serve the people of Wisconsin, and bring with him strength, wisdom, and a new patriotism. Adam Steen has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Trump’s endorsement is not much of a surprise. The former president has clashed with Vos for years over Trump's insistence that Wisconsin overturn the 2020 election.
Vos has refused, saying that cannot happen. He said so again on Tuesday.
“As a conservative, I believe in upholding the constitution. That’s why I won’t take the impossible step to overturn the 2020 election,” Vos said in his own statement. “My opponent is singularly focused on winning this primary so he can overturn the 2020 election.”
Steen said the 2020 election is why he is running, and why he is taking on Vos.
“We the people have had enough of Robin Vos’ shenanigans. Despite extensive evidence of fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election he continues to prove himself to be a ‘Republican who does the job of a Democrat.’” Steen said in a statement. “Vos represents the real insurrectionists that are trying to destroy our country.”
Trump’s endorsement came just hours after the former president canceled a rally planned for later this month in Milwaukee.
Trump is still set to campaign for Republican Tim Michels in the race for governor on Friday.
That campaign rally comes after Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, campaigned for Rebecca Kleefisch Wednesday.
Kleefisch and Michels are locked in a tight battle for the Republican nomination.