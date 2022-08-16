(The Center Square) – Michael Gableman has lost his job as Wisconsin’s special election investigator.
But he cannot shake the harsh criticism over the job he did, or more to the point the job he didn’t do.
Dane County Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday again ripped Gableman over how he managed the investigation into the 2020 election.
Gableman is being sued over open record requests in the case, and his admission that he didn’t keep all of the records he requested and received.
The judge said during arguments in the case Tuesday that it appears Gableman was "not capable of conducting a professional and thorough investigation."
Remington told the lawyer for the liberal group that is suing Gableman they likely won’t get all of the information they are asking for.
"What you’re trying to do is superimpose a level of professionalism on an entity and individual that just doesn’t exist and, if the latter is the case, then all the answers that you ask, even if I send it back to them for a supplemental response again and again and again, we’ll never get to the end of the question because you’re expecting more than what this individual and the organization was prepared — and able — to deliver," the judge said.
The focus of this latest hearing is the identity of a staff person that Gableman hired to help with his investigation. Gableman has refused to name the person, or spell out just what they did.
Remington said getting that name, or any other answers from Gableman, may be impossible because he was fired last week by the state’s Assembly Speaker.
"Maybe there is no confidential employee, nor was there ever a second shooter on the grassy knoll, so to speak. Nobody knows," the judge said. "Mr. Gableman, by what was publicly reported, apparently is not available any longer in the eyes of the Wisconsin State Assembly to provide any assistance — formal, informal, official or unofficial.”
Gableman’s investigation has already cost taxpayers $260,000 in fines in Judge Remington’s court. It’s not clear if the judge will continue to add fines now that Gableman has been released and his investigation is winding down.