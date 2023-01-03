(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used his inauguration address on Tuesday to tell lawmakers and voters that he wants more abortion, more state spending and more money for public schools in the next four years.
Evers started his wish list with a rollback of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law.
“People voted because they believe, as I do, that we should expand Badgercare and work to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare. Because it’s 2023 and they believe we shouldn’t be beholden to a law passed in the 1800s, way before women had the right to vote,” Evers said.
“We must restore the freedoms that Wisconsinites had until June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And I believe that together we will,” the governor added.
Wisconsin is one of nearly two dozen states where pre-Roe laws went into effect when the Supreme Court shot down Roe last summer.
Evers is fighting the old law in court. It’s all but certain that the Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature will not vote to change the law.
Evers also used his inaugural speech to ask for more shared revenue for local governments, a Medicaid expansion, and more money for public schools in the state.
He also said he wants to see marijuana legalized.
“Our state and our country’s histories are punctuated by moments just like this one — moments where we have the chance to do the right thing — not for ourselves — but for each other,” Evers will say. “There’s no question that the work we must do to build the future we want for our kids, our grandkids, and our state is only possible if we’re willing to do it together. And I believe that together we will.”
The governor will face an uphill climb on almost every single one of his priorities.
Republican lawmakers have shot down attempts to legalize marijuana, expand Badgercare, and increase state spending in the past.
The governor will speak to those Republican lawmakers next month when he delivers his budget address.